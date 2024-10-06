IATA calls on administrations to prioritize safeguarding of civil aviation during wars

(MENAFN) The International Air Association (IATA) has issued a strong call to governments, urging them to prioritize the safeguarding of civil aviation, including airport facilities and air navigation infrastructure, during times of conflict. In a press release published on Friday, IATA highlighted the vital role that civil plays in connecting people and facilitating global commerce, asserting that the industry does not take sides in political disputes. The association underscored the importance of adhering to international standards, stating, “As an industry that requires the effective implementation of global standards to operate, aviation upholds global standards and the international rules-based order on which they rely.”



IATA emphasized that civil aviation is fundamentally designed to serve the civilian population and, as such, must be protected from harm by all parties engaged in a conflict. The organization pointed out that safeguarding civil aviation is not just a matter of best practices; it is also a legal obligation under international law. This protection is essential for ensuring the safety and security of air travel, which relies on predictable and safe operations regardless of the geopolitical climate.



In its statement, IATA further stressed the critical importance of reminding all parties involved in conflict zones of their responsibility to ensure the safety of flights. The association called for a collective effort to avoid targeting vital airport infrastructure and air navigation facilities during hostilities, as such actions jeopardize not only the aviation industry but also the well-being of civilians who rely on air travel for various purposes.



By advocating for these measures, IATA aims to maintain the integrity of civil aviation and uphold the principles of safety and security in air travel, even amid the challenges posed by conflicts. The association's appeal serves as a reminder of the global nature of the aviation industry and the shared responsibility to protect its operations and infrastructure, which are crucial for international connectivity and cooperation.

