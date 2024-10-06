Jury acquits former Virginia cop of involuntary manslaughter in shooting of shoplift suspect

(MENAFN) A jury acquitted former Fairfax County Police sergeant Wesley Shifflett of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Timothy McCree Johnson, a shoplifting suspect, outside Tysons Corner Center in Virginia. However, the jury did find Shifflett guilty of reckless handling of a firearm in connection with the incident.



The shooting occurred in February 2023 after a brief foot chase. Prosecutors argued that Shifflett acted recklessly when he shot Johnson, who was unarmed, during the pursuit. They highlighted his decision to chase Johnson into a dark, wooded area without waiting for backup or using a flashlight, which they claimed increased the risk of danger.



In his defense, Shifflett testified that he feared for his life when he saw Johnson reaching into his waistband after falling during the chase. He expressed that he believed Johnson could be drawing a weapon and felt he did not have time to wait and see if Johnson was armed. “At that moment, that was the most scared I had been in my life because I thought at any moment he would pull out a gun and just start shooting me,” he stated.



Prosecutors criticized Shifflett's actions, particularly his decision to fire two shots while on the run in a crowded area. They argued that this constituted a reckless discharge of a firearm. Shifflett acknowledged the dangers of the situation but maintained that police officers often find themselves in perilous circumstances and have a duty to uphold the law.



Bodycam footage from the incident was presented during the trial but was deemed inconclusive regarding whether Johnson was actually reaching into his waistband. The footage did show Shifflett yelling “get on the ground” before firing the shots, followed by him yelling “stop reaching” after the shots were fired, indicating he perceived Johnson as a threat. The case has drawn attention to the complexities surrounding police use of force and the challenges law enforcement faces in high-stress situations.

