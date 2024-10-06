Former quarterback for Detroit Lions Greg Landry dies at age of 77

(MENAFN) Greg Landry, the former quarterback for the Detroit Lions and a notable figure in the NFL, has passed away at the age of 77. The Lions announced his death on social on Friday, although no cause of death was provided.



Landry had a distinguished career that spanned from 1968 to 1981, primarily with the Lions and later with the Baltimore Colts. After two seasons in the USFL, he briefly returned to the to play one game with the Chicago Bears. Over his NFL career, Landry threw for 16,052 yards, accumulating 98 touchdowns and 103 interceptions. He was also recognized for his exceptional running ability, gaining over 2,600 yards and scoring 21 rushing touchdowns.



Selected by the Lions with the 11th overall pick in the 1968 NFL draft out of the University of Massachusetts, Landry spent 11 seasons with the team. He recorded a career record of 40-41-3 with Detroit, with his standout season occurring in 1971 when he threw for 2,237 yards and 16 touchdowns. His performance earned him first-team All-Pro honors and his only Pro Bowl selection. In 1976, he was named the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year after passing for 2,191 yards and 17 touchdowns.



Following his tenure with the Lions, Landry was traded to the Baltimore Colts, where he played for three seasons. He later moved to the USFL, playing one season each with the Chicago Blitz and the Arizona Wranglers. In 1984, he served as an emergency starter for the Bears against the Lions.



Landry returned to the Lions in 1995 as quarterbacks coach under head coach Wayne Fontes and held assistant coaching positions with the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears, as well as at the college level with Illinois. Originally from Nashua, New Hampshire, Landry had an impressive college career at UMass, leading the team in passing for three seasons and being inducted into the UMass Hall of Fame in 1980. His passing is felt deeply within the NFL community, as the Lions and many fans remember his contributions to the game.

