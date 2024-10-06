Hot air balloons start taking flights at international festival in New Mexico

(MENAFN) On Saturday, a vibrant flotilla of hot air balloons ascended into the clear desert sky, marking the start of the 52nd annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. This nine-day event attracts hundreds of thousands of spectators and pilots to New Mexico each fall, offering a rare chance to witness the massive balloons being unpacked and inflated up close. After a brief weather delay, the balloons took flight to the joyful screams of onlookers, carried away by a gentle breeze. The roar of propane burners filled the air as hundreds of balloons, ranging from traditional globes to whimsical figures, rose to paint the sky with an array of colors.



Paul Kluzak from Phoenix, a returning attendee, expressed his awe at the mass ascension, describing it as "magical" and unlike anything he had experienced before. Wearing a foot-tall hat designed to resemble a hot air balloon and equipped with a camera, he remarked on the thrill of seeing so many balloons take flight simultaneously. His companion, Heather Kluzak, added that the excitement of the event is hard to put into words, emphasizing their enjoyment of being part of the vibrant atmosphere on the field where the balloons inflate and launch.



This year’s fiesta features a total of 106 balloons in unique shapes, including 16 that are making their debut at the event. Among the newcomers is Mazu, a balloon modeled after the sea goddess of the same name, which holds significant cultural relevance in Taiwanese traditions. While cool morning temperatures typically aid pilots by allowing them to stay aloft longer or carry more weight, this year's opening day saw unusually warm conditions, prompting many spectators to shed layers and don T-shirts instead.



According to the National Weather Service, the city experienced a record high of 93 degrees Fahrenheit (33.8 degrees Celsius) on Monday, marking the hottest temperature recorded this late in the year. The global trend toward increasing temperatures continues, with the European climate service Copernicus reporting in early September that this year is likely to become the warmest on record for humanity. Typically, cooler morning air is advantageous for balloonists, as it requires less fuel to achieve lift. Fiesta veterans explain that generating lift involves heating the air inside the balloon’s envelope to a temperature greater than the surrounding air, allowing it to ascend gracefully into the sky.

MENAFN06102024000045015839ID1108750133