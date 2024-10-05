Jordan Condemns Israeli Efforts To Discredit Guterres, Calls For Respect Of UN Charter

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Foreign on Thursday stressed Jordan's unwavering support for United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres in the face of Israeli efforts to discredit him and undermine his role in upholding the UN Charter and its resolutions, as well as in safeguarding international peace and security.

Sufian Qudah, the ministry's spokesperson, reiterated the need for the international community to reject attempts to undermine the position of the UN secretary-general, urging Israel to respect the UN Charter, adhere to international law, and comply with the relevant UN resolutions.

Qudah also stressed Jordan's condemnation of any actions aimed at diminishing the role of the UN and its affiliated organisations, according to a ministry statement.

Qudah also commended Guterres for his firm stance in promoting respect for international law and his ongoing efforts to achieve peace, security and stability.