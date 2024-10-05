Qatar's role in shaping a sustainable global energy future

(MENAFN- Oxford Business Group) Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Attiyah, Chairman of the Al-Attiyah Foundation, shares his perspectives in an interview with Oxford Business Group



Doha, September 2024: Focusing on Qatar's transformative journey from one of the smallest oil producers in OPEC to a powerhouse in the global landscape, His Excellency Abdullah bin Hamad Al- Attiyah, Chairman of the Al-Attiyah Foundation, discussed the nation’s importance as a key liquefied natural (LNG) supplier and its potential to harness energy for a sustainable future in a wide-ranging interview with Oxford Business Group (OBG).



Speaking to the business intelligence and advisory firm, HE Al-Attiyah articulated the strategic importance of LNG in addressing the significant global disparities in electricity access and serving as a cleaner alternative to traditional fossil fuels. The interviewee notes that in addition to Qatar’s increasing LNG production capacity, the country is investing in strategic LNG assets around the world – solidifying its importance in the global energy market in the process.



Beyond its LNG supply, Qatar is actively advancing its renewable energy sector, epitomised by the inauguration of the 800 MW Al Kharsaah solar energy plant in 2022. This commitment to renewable energy is a reflection of Qatar's acknowledgment of the finite nature of its oil and gas resources, prompting a strategic shift towards diversified and sustainable energy solutions.



HE Al-Attiyah's insightful perspectives underline Qatar's journey from a modest oil producer to a global player in the energy sector, and its commitment to meeting global energy needs.



HE Al-Attiyah's insights form part of The Report: Qatar 2024, OBG’s comprehensive annual publication on the country covering economic and strategic developments. The recently-published report provides a holistic view of Qatar's evolving role in the global economy.



