Wars often play a significant role in revealing the balance of power and weaknesses between countries. The second Garabagh war in 2020 brought not only a great victory to Azerbaijani families but also tears and sorrow. The Armenian side, disregarding the rules of warfare and human rights, attempted to cover up its failures during the hot war by shelling the city of Ganja in Azerbaijan four years ago.

Ganja, Azerbaijan's second-largest city with a population of half a million, was subjected to rocket despite being over 100 kilometers from the conflict zone. As a result of these attacks, 26 civilians, including women and children, lost their lives, and 142 others were injured. Civil infrastructure, historical and cultural sites, as well as vehicles, sustained significant damage.

However, these facts are not new in the history of Armenian warfare. The tactics employed by this country are rife with attacks on civilians. The genocides carried out in Khojaly, Meshali, and many villages in Garabagh serve as evidence of this. While blaming Soviet authority at the time, Armenia revealed its true face in 2020.

It is important to note that targeting civilian objects and threatening innocent people by Yerevan seriously undermined the moral aspects of warfare. This approach constitutes a violation of international law and is considered a crime against humanity.

It is clear that the failure of their military strategies compelled Armenia to act even more aggressively and launch attacks against civilians. Through these actions, Armenia further exposed who the real culprits were during the course of the war.

The crimes committed by this country, represented by the ASALA terror group, have been documented by various foreign media outlets, including Human Rights Watch. The timing, dates of the attacks, and the extent of the damage caused have been identified.

According to statements from Baku, during the course of the Second Garabagh War, Armenian terror acts and armed attacks resulted in the deaths of 98 Azerbaijani civilians, with 414 injured, and over 3,000 homes and 100 residential buildings destroyed or damaged.

All these facts indicate that Armenian terror and vandalism will not change over the years. The genocide committed approximately 30 years ago in Khojaly was attempted again in Ganja four years ago. Once again, innocent children were targeted.

Currently, Armenian officials call for peace in media statements, expecting Azerbaijan to trust Armenia. However, no Armenian representative can speak about the injustices and crimes committed against the Azerbaijani people. In such cases, they either deny the information or change the subject.

The Ganja terror and the Armenian nature behind it once again reveal the bitter realities of war. The Azerbaijani civilian population will continue to fight tirelessly against Armenia's crimes and violations of human rights. This struggle is related not only to military victory but also to the protection of human rights.