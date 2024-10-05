Armenian Nature Remains Unchanged: Four Years Since Ganja Terror

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Wars often play a significant role in revealing the balance of
power and weaknesses between countries. The second Garabagh war in
2020 brought not only a great victory to Azerbaijani families but
also tears and sorrow. The Armenian side, disregarding the rules of
warfare and human rights, attempted to cover up its failures during
the hot war by shelling the city of Ganja in Azerbaijan four years
ago.
Ganja, Azerbaijan's second-largest city with a population of
half a million, was subjected to rocket attacks despite being over
100 kilometers from the conflict zone. As a result of these
attacks, 26 civilians, including women and children, lost their
lives, and 142 others were injured. Civil infrastructure,
historical and cultural sites, as well as vehicles, sustained
significant damage.
However, these facts are not new in the history of Armenian
warfare. The tactics employed by this country are rife with attacks
on civilians. The genocides carried out in Khojaly, Meshali, and
many villages in Garabagh serve as evidence of this. While blaming
Soviet authority at the time, Armenia revealed its true face in
2020.
It is important to note that targeting civilian objects and
threatening innocent people by Yerevan seriously undermined the
moral aspects of warfare. This approach constitutes a violation of
international law and is considered a crime against humanity.
It is clear that the failure of their military strategies
compelled Armenia to act even more aggressively and launch attacks
against civilians. Through these actions, Armenia further exposed
who the real culprits were during the course of the war.
The crimes committed by this country, represented by the ASALA
terror group, have been documented by various foreign media
outlets, including Human Rights Watch. The timing, dates of the
attacks, and the extent of the damage caused have been
identified.
According to statements from Baku, during the course of the
Second Garabagh War, Armenian terror acts and armed attacks
resulted in the deaths of 98 Azerbaijani civilians, with 414
injured, and over 3,000 homes and 100 residential buildings
destroyed or damaged.
All these facts indicate that Armenian terror and vandalism will
not change over the years. The genocide committed approximately 30
years ago in Khojaly was attempted again in Ganja four years ago.
Once again, innocent children were targeted.
Currently, Armenian officials call for peace in media
statements, expecting Azerbaijan to trust Armenia. However, no
Armenian representative can speak about the injustices and crimes
committed against the Azerbaijani people. In such cases, they
either deny the information or change the subject.
The Ganja terror and the Armenian nature behind it once again
reveal the bitter realities of war. The Azerbaijani civilian
population will continue to fight tirelessly against Armenia's
crimes and violations of human rights. This struggle is related not
only to military victory but also to the protection of human
rights.
