ISRO Recruitment 2024: Apply For 103 Posts, Check Eligibility, Salary Details And More

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited interested candidates to apply for 103 jobs. The vacancies include positions such as Medical Officer-SC, Medical Officer-SD, Scientist Engineer-SC, Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Technician-B, Draughtsman-B, and Assistant (Rajhasha or Official Language).

The interested can apply for the roles by visiting the official website of the space agency, gov. The last date for submitting the application is October 9. This recruitment process is for various roles based in Bengaluru for ISRO's Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC).

The listed roles are temporary for now but may continue indefinitely, according to the official notification.

Salary range

For the above-mentioned roles, the salary will range from ₹21,700 to ₹2,08,700 in accordance with the job profile.

Selection Process

Interested candidates will have to give a written test, where candidates will be selected for interview in the ratio of 1:5 (minimum10 candidates for a post). Candidates selected after the interview process will called for document verification and medical examination.

Medical Officer -SD : 18 to 35 years.

Medical Officer -SC : 18 to 35 years.

Scientist Engineer -SC: 18 to 30 years.

Technical Assistant: 18 to 35 years.

Scientific Assistant: 18 to 35 years.

Technician -B: 18 to 35 years.

Draughtsman-B: 18 to 35 years.

Assistant (Rajbhasha or Official Language): 18 to 28 years.

According to the official notification, SC and ST candidates have an upper age limit + of 5 years, and OBC candidates have an upper age limit + of 3 Years, where posts are reserved in respective categories.

1. Go to the official website at

Note: Applications received online only will be considered

2. Select the ISRO Recruitment 2024 link on homepage.

3. Fill the application form.

4. Submit the form and the documents required.

5. Download the form and keep a printout with you.

For more information, interested candidates should check the official notification.