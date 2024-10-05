Dipshikkha Nagppal Reveals How Dev Anand Convinced Her To Work With Him

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Dipshikkha Nagppal has revealed that it was the iconic actor-filmmaker Dev Anand, who convinced to take up acting as a career.

“My family, particularly my Nanaji, was already part of the industry. My Nanaji, from the silent era, had given breaks to legends like Dada Muni (Ashok Kumar) and Mehmood. My mom was a heroine in Gujarati films, and my dad was a director, writer, and actor. Dev Anand, the legend, was looking for girls for his movie, and my mother took my sister and me to meet him,” said Dipshikkha.

Dipshikkha shared that she was surprised after knowing that Dev Anand, who passed away in 2011 aged 88, wanted to sign her and not my sister,“even though she was the one aspiring to become an actress.”

“I was shocked and initially turned down the offer because acting was never my dream-I wanted to be Miss India or an independent corporate woman, maybe even a fashion designer. But Dev Saab was persistent, and eventually, he convinced me to work with him.”

Recalling moments with the late star, the actress said:“I still remember his words: 'Work with me, Deepshikha, and then don't work with anyone else if you don't want to.' I finally agreed, though I insisted he also sign my sister.”

“My first film was Gangster, and even though I thought it would be my last, it wasn't. The industry started noticing me, especially after Barsaat Ki Raat took five years to complete. People kept comparing me to Parveen Babi, and I began enjoying the journey,” she said.

Dipshikkha revealed that she was offered the 1995 film“Karan Arjun”, which is headlined by Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

“Before 'Gangster', I was offered 'Karan Arjun' by Rakesh Roshan, a role that eventually went to Mamta Kulkarni. It's one of my biggest regrets that I turned it down, hoping my sister would get the role instead. But life moved on, and I became a Dev Anand discovery.”

She revealed why she shifted gears from movies to television.

“Later in life, I shifted my focus from films to television after getting married. Around the same time, Maureen Wadia's Gladrags Mrs. India pageant was launched, and I decided to participate. It was something I wanted to experience for myself-what it felt like to be part of such a prestigious event.”

The actress said:“I entered the 2003 Mrs. India competition and won first runner-up, along with being named the Kohinoor Woman of the Year. Looking back, I'm proud of my journey, despite some missed opportunities like Karan Arjun and not pursuing Miss India when I was younger.”

“But I believe everything happens for a reason. Now, I hope that if my daughter ever wants to follow in my footsteps or seek guidance, I'll be there to support her,” she said.