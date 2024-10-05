Distinguished Mentor CE Shreekant Patil Engages Students In Startup Awareness Program At JIT Nashik

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) CE Shreekant Patil, esteemed mentor at MAARG and BHASKAR, led a startup awareness program at JIT Nashik, in collaboration with MACCIA and IBSEA. With his vast experience and international certifications, CE Patil shared insights on the startup ecosystem, seed funding, and business plans, captivating over 100 students and faculty. His commitment to fostering entrepreneurship was evident as he pledged support to the college for creating startups and providing essential resources.



Nashik, India - CE Shreekant Patil, a revered mentor at MAARG and BHASKAR under the Startup India initiative, recently conducted an engaging startup awareness program in association with MACCIA and IBSEA at JIT Nashik in Nashik. As the Vice President of IBSEA and Committee Chairman at MACCIA on a state level, CE. Shreekant Patil brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the entrepreneurial landscape.



The event, organized by IQAC at JIT Nashik college, attracted over 100 engineering students and faculty members, all eager to delve into the world of startups and entrepreneurship. Commencing at 1.30 PM on October1st, 2024, the program saw Principal Dr. M.V. Bhatkar felicitating CE Shreekant Patil for his invaluable contributions to the entrepreneurial ecosystem. Subsequently, CE Shreekant Patil shared insightful perspectives on various aspects of the startup ecosystem, traditional MSMEs, seed funding, business plans, and more, captivating the audience with his energetic session.



Expressing his commitment to nurturing budding entrepreneurs, CE. Shreekant Patil pledged his support to the college in establishing startups, facilitating seed funding, setting up skill centers, and providing other necessary facilities. His dedication and vision were further emphasized during the event, where he assured Principal Dr. M.V. Bhatkar of his continued guidance and assistance in fostering a thriving startup culture within the campus environment.



CE. Shreekant Patil's vast expertise extends beyond national boundaries, as he holds certifications as a consultant at LEAN MSME and ZED MSME, along with active involvement in international platforms such as EEB, EBRD, AfDB, ADB, and the European Commission. This eclectic mix of experience positions him as a key figure in shaping the future of entrepreneurship, not just locally but globally as well. He is committee member for NISP, IIC, EDP at various college and universities and mentor at AICTE, PoP at UGC.(Govt of India). Shreekant's mission is to create startup & ecosystem, entrepreneurs, exporters, hand holding support for govt schemes to MSMEs, empower women & entrepreneurship.



The session concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Prof. Swati Thete, emphasizing the collective enthusiasm and eagerness displayed by the attendees towards embracing innovation and creating a robust startup ecosystem. The event marked a pivotal moment in the journey towards fostering entrepreneurship at Jawahar Education Society's Institute of Technology, Management & Research - JIT Nashik and left a lasting impact on all those present.



