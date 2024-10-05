Sumexus Introduces Advanced Traversa Transportation Stretcher Chair Across Tarrant, Johnson, Parker, Denton, And Dallas Counties

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Texas, USA – October 5, 2024 – Sumexus is proud to announce the deployment of the innovative Traversa Stretcher Chair across five key counties: Tarrant, Johnson, Parker, Denton, and Dallas. This state-of-the-art stretcher chair represents a significant advancement in medical transport, enhancing patient care and safety by providing a versatile and comfortable solution for various transportation needs.



The Traversa Transportation Stretcher Chair is designed to offer a unique combination of flexibility and safety, accommodating patients in both supine and seated positions. This addition to Sumexus's fleet underscores the company's commitment to delivering exceptional care and improving the transportation experience for patients requiring specialized transport.



Key Features of the Traversa Transportation Stretcher Chair:



- Adjustable Positioning: The Traversa Stretcher Chair offers adjustable backrests and leg rests, allowing patients to be transported either flat or in an upright position. This flexibility is ideal for patients with varying medical conditions and treatment requirements.



- Enhanced Safety: Equipped with secure restraints and safety straps, the Traversa Chair ensures that patients are firmly secured during transit. This feature is crucial for preventing falls and ensuring patient safety, particularly for those with limited mobility or who are unconscious.



- Comfortable and Durable Design: The stretcher chair features high-quality padding and ergonomic design to maximize patient comfort. The materials used are chosen for their durability and ease of cleaning, meeting rigorous hygiene standards.



- Maneuverability and Accessibility: The chair is mounted on wheels with locking mechanisms, providing easy maneuverability and stability. Its compact design allows it to navigate through tight spaces and narrow hallways with ease.



- Ease of Use: The Traversa Stretcher Chair is lightweight and foldable, making it convenient for storage and transport. This ease of use helps streamline patient transfers and reduces physical strain on healthcare staff.



Quote from Sumexus:



“We are thrilled to introduce the Traversa Transportation Stretcher Chair to our fleet,” said Godfrey Odubassa, Managing Member at Sumexus“This innovative chair represents a major leap forward in patient transport technology, combining safety, comfort, and versatility. By incorporating the Traversa Stretcher Chair into our services, we aim to enhance the quality of care we provide and ensure that patients receive the best possible experience during their journey.”



About Sumexus: Innovating Patient Transport for Enhanced Care and Comfort



Sumexus is a leading provider of specialized medical transport services, dedicated to improving patient care through advanced technology and exceptional service. With a focus on safety, comfort, and reliability, Sumexus offers a range of solutions designed to meet the diverse needs of patients requiring medical transportation. The introduction of the Traversa Stretcher Chair highlights the company's commitment to innovation and excellence in patient care.



For More Information:



To learn more about the Traversa Transportation Stretcher Chair and Sumexus's Medical Transportation services, please visit or contact our customer service team at 817-997-4733.

Company :-Sumexus LLC

User :- Godfrey Odubassa

Email :...

Phone :-817-997-4733

Mobile:- 817-997-4733

Url :-