Salman Khan Spotted On Sets Of ‘Bigg Boss Season 18’ Shooting For The Grand Premiere

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) superstar Salman Khan, who will be next seen in 'Sikandar', was recently spotted on the sets of the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss Season 18' The pictures from the sets point to the preparations of a grand premier of the show which is set to air on Sunday.

The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' star was dressed sharply in his signature style, and donned a striking formal black-blue velvet suit, which he complemented with a sleek black shirt and matching pair of pants, exuding timeless elegance and charisma.

Salman, who has become the face of 'Bigg Boss', has returned to his hosting duties, and is ready to take the 'Bigg Boss' house by storm. His presence adds a distinctive flair to the series, which has built a massive fan following over the years.

This season's line-up tentatively consists of Vivian Dsena, Nia Sharma, Shoaib Ibrahim, Padmini Kolhapure, Sameera Reddy, Surbhi Jyoti, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Krishna Shroff, Gashmeer Mahajani, Nyra Banerjee, Surbhi Jyoti, Muskan Bamne, and Alice Kaushik.

Salman's confident demeanor and engaging personality promise to captivate audiences once again as he navigates contestants through the challenges and drama that define the 'Bigg Boss' experience.

Prior to the broadcast version of the show, the streaming edition of 'Bigg Boss OTT' was released on OTT and saw the crowning of Sana Makbul as the winner with rapper Naezy being the runner-up.

'Bigg Boss 18' is set to premier on October 6, 2024 on Colors TV and will also be available for streaming on JioCinema. This season introduces a unique theme titled“Time Ka Taandav,” hinting at an intense and chaotic experience. The house interiors are expected to reflect this time-based concept, incorporating various elements designed to challenge contestants and keep viewers intrigued.