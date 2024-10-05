In Photos: Van Gogh's 'Starry Night' Inspires Bosnian Park

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina: A Vincent aficionado in Bosnia has turned a plot of land into a giant, living reproduction of the painter's masterpiece, "Starry Night", composed of thousands of plants.

"Vincent Van Gogh belongs to us too. It's our heritage and this is a way of paying tribute to him," Halim Zukic told AFP.

Halim Zukic, 56, owner and creator of the "Starry Night" park poses in the park, near Visoko, on October 1, 2024. (Photo by Elvis Barikcic / AFP)

Behind him, tens of thousands of lavender bushes, grasses and other form swirls and spirals across a dozen hectares that -- seen from the air -- unmistakably resemble the celestial configuration painted by the Dutch post-Impressionist master in 1889.

"It wasn't possible to simply reproduce a flat image on a three-dimensional space," Zukic said.

"Inspired by the painting, we tried to stick to the shapes and proportions, so that it looks like the painting as much as possible.

"And I think we succeeded."

This photograph shows rose bushes at the "Starry Night" park landscape on October 1, 2024. (Photo by Elvis Barukcic / AFP)

The 56-year-old entrepreneur first noticed the land 20 years ago when he was returning from a day out picking mushrooms nearby, in the woods surrounding the village of Luznica in central Bosnia.

He bought the first plot with the idea of building a hut and creating a small, rounded garden.

At the time, he wasn't even thinking about "Starry Night", one of the favourite landscapes in New York's Museum of Modern Art (MoMA).

Another aerial photograph shows the "Starry Night" park, near Central-Bosnian town of Visoko, on October 1, 2024. (Photo by Rusmir Smajilhodzic / AFP)

But the idea just clicked in 2018 when Zukic noticed the tracks left on the lawn by a tractor.

"To my eyes, these tracks looked like spirals from "Starry Night" and it was an immediate decision."

130,000 lavender plants

The former insurance company owner, who now works in tourism, bought more land and started working it, helped daily by up to 20-30 gardeners.

He declined to say what it cost to complete his labour of love, which took six years to acquire its final shape.

Planted lavender bushes across the "Starry Night" park landscape. (Photo by Elvis Barukcic / AFP)

"We planted around 130,000 lavender bushes, tens of thousands of aromatic and medicinal plants, several thousand trees," he said.

"There isn't a single straight line in the park -- just like in nature."

At the same time, Zukic became interested in Van Gogh, about whom he knew very little at the time.

Today, Zukic talks animatedly about the painter, his "love of nature" and the "passion with which he did his work".

Black swans and ducks swim on an artificial lake in "Starry Night" park. (Photo by Elvis Barukcic / AFP)

In 2023, he travelled to France to visit the places where Van Gogh spent some of his most prolific years -- Arles and Saint-Remy-en-Provence.

The artist painted "Starry Night" in June 1889 while he was in a Saint Remy psychiatric hospital.

A year later, he committed suicide, aged 37.

For the time being, only a handful of visitors have had the chance to appreciate Zukic's park.

The plants and trees still need time to flourish so the public will need a few more months of patience, he said.

"Having money is not enough. You need time for a park," he said.

"I'd say we've created a good foundation. The park will be more beautiful every year."