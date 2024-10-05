Dr. Sandeep Marwah Honored As Patron Of Bharat Startup And Innovation Society

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: In a significant recognition of his contributions to the world of media, arts, and entrepreneurship, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and an internationally renowned personality, has been appointed as the Patron of the newly established Bharat Startup and Innovation Society. This prestigious honor was conferred upon him by Vinayak Nath, President of the Society, and Saurab Sanyal, Advisor to the Society.



The Bharat Startup and Innovation Society is India's first national-level association focused on fostering a robust ecosystem for startups and innovation. By bringing together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators, the Society aims to boost entrepreneurial efforts across the country. Dr. Marwah's patronship symbolizes his unwavering commitment to encouraging creativity and innovation among the youth.



Speaking about his new role, Dr. Sandeep Marwah emphasized the importance of turning ideas into action.“It's not about ideas. It's about making ideas happen,” said Dr. Marwah.“We must motivate and encourage the next generation to take bold steps toward entrepreneurship, ensuring they have the right platforms and support to transform their ideas into impactful ventures.”



Dr. Marwah's appointment as Patron aligns with his long-standing commitment to nurturing talent and promoting innovation, especially among the youth. With his deep roots in the creative industries, he understands the value of new ideas and the importance of mentorship in bringing those ideas to life.



During the announcement, the Society's President, Vinayak Nath, lauded Dr. Marwah's vast contributions and his visionary leadership.“Dr. Marwah has been a guiding light for countless young entrepreneurs and creatives across the nation. His involvement as Patron will further elevate our mission to build a thriving startup ecosystem in India,” said Nath.



