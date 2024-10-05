Jasjit Singh, Executive Director Of Selectusa, Leads Prestigious Round Table Conference On U.S. Investment Opportunities

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India: In a significant gathering aimed at fostering international business relations and promoting in the United States, Jasjit Singh, Executive Director of SelectUSA, U.S. Department of Commerce, served as the chief guest at a Round Table organized by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC). Held at the Hotel Leela Palace, the event saw the participation of a large number of IACC members, renowned entrepreneurs, and key stakeholders from various industries.



The conference focused on discussing strategies to enhance foreign direct investment (FDI) into the United States, with special emphasis on creating new avenues for collaboration between Indian entrepreneurs and the American business ecosystem.



SelectUSA, an initiative of the U.S. Government, plays a crucial role in attracting foreign direct investment to the United States, fostering economic growth, and enhancing American competitiveness. Jasjit Singh, in his keynote address, highlighted the importance of these efforts, saying,“SelectUSA leads the U.S. Government's mission to attract FDI, which is essential for creating jobs, spurring economic growth, and ensuring that America remains globally competitive.”



The round table provided an open platform for IACC members and entrepreneurs to engage in insightful discussions on the various opportunities for investing in the U.S. The dialogue centered around the ease of doing business, regulatory frameworks, and support mechanisms that make the U.S. an attractive destination for investors.



Immediate National Past President of IACC, Dr. Lalit Bhasin, also spoke at the event, emphasizing the critical role that bilateral trade relations play in advancing economic prosperity for both countries. He highlighted the immense potential for Indian businesses to explore growth opportunities in the U.S. market.



Arun Karna, President of the North Chapter of IACC, reiterated the importance of this ongoing dialogue between Indian businesses and U.S. agencies like SelectUSA.“We are confident that this engagement will open up new channels for investment and collaboration, which will ultimately benefit both nations,” said Karnra.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Media and Entertainment Committee Chair of IACC and President of Marwah Studios, also Chair for Indo American Film and Cultural Forum, added valuable insights into the conversation, particularly from the perspective of the media and entertainment industries.“The media and entertainment sector has enormous potential for cross-border investment and collaboration,” said Dr. Marwah.“We must explore how these creative industries can contribute to strengthening business ties between the U.S. and India.”



The event concluded with a collaborative vision for future partnerships, as participants underscored the significance of nurturing long-term relationships between U.S. and Indian businesses.



