Xinhua Silk Road: Shining Shanghai 2024 Jing'an International Light Festival To Shine In Sept. 28-Oct. 7
10/5/2024 1:30:36 AM
(MENAFN
- PR Newswire)
BEIJING, Oct. 5, 2024 The "Shining Shanghai" 2024
Jing'an International Light Festival,
which kicked off
on September 28, will illuminate the
Jing'an
District in Shanghai until October 7.
The light festival
features six major events, including a light mapping art exhibition, a Sanxingdui-themed cultural carnival, an AIGC-powered Chinese cultural inheritance exhibition with immersive experience, a light
bus,
AI light-flash mob
activities with new consumption
experience and a sustainable lifestyle
exhibition.
Original link:
SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road
