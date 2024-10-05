Anne Hathaway Confirms Return For ‘Princess Diaries 3’

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Oct 5 (IANS) star Anne Hathaway is set to return to the coming-of-age comedy franchise 'Princess Diaries' with its third instalment.

The development on 'Princess Diaries 3' is moving at a brisk pace with Adele Lim signing on to direct, reports 'Variety'.

“As a diehard fan of the original 'Princess Diaries', I'm beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life”, Lim said in a statement.“We look forward to celebrating its core tenants of female power, joy and mentorship with audiences worldwide”.

As per 'Variety', the film is produced by Debra Martin Chase, who originated the film franchise starring Anne Hathaway as Mia Thermopolis, the down-to-earth teen-turned-queen of the fictional kingdom of Genovia, and Julie Andrews as her regal grandmother.

Anne Hathaway will also produce under her Somewhere Pictures banner. Naia Cucukov (Lim's producing partner at 100 Tigers, both pictured above) will executive produce the film alongside Melissa Stack.

'Princess Diaries 3' has been in development since 2022 and, last year, Hathaway shared an update about the long-awaited movie's progress in an interview with V Magazine.“We're in a good place”, Hathaway teased.“There's nothing to announce yet. But we're in a good place”.

Flora Greeson is writing the script. Plot details haven't been confirmed, but the threequel is expected to continue the story in 2001's 'The Princess Diaries' and the 2004 sequel 'Royal Engagement' rather than rebooting the series. Lim is best known for penning the mega-hit movie 'Crazy Rich Asians', which grossed $174 million domestically for Warner Bros. (on a $30 million budget), becoming one of the most profitable romantic comedies of all time and grabbing nominations for best picture at the Golden Globes, Producers Guild Awards and winning the Critics Choice Award.