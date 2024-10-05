Indonesia Evacuated 65 Citizens From Lebanon Amid Rising Tensions
10/5/2024 12:07:50 AM
JAKARTA, Oct 5 (NNN-ANTARA) – Indonesia has evacuated 65 of its citizens from Lebanon, following Israeli airstrikes in the country, the Foreign Affairs Ministry announced, yesterday.
According to Judha Nugraha, the ministry's citizen protection director, 25 of the evacuees have returned home, while the remainder have landed in Amman, Jordan.
Currently, there are 116 Indonesian citizens in Lebanon, with 83 residing in Beirut. They are primarily students, migrant workers, and Indonesians married to locals.
“We remind them not to delay their return, as the evacuation process will become more difficult, if the situation worsens,” said Judha.
The government is also urging its citizens to postpone travel or transit to the Middle East, due to the likely closure of airspace.– NNN-ANTARA
