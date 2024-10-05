Headliners: Jeremy Seow

(MENAFN- PRovoke) In our Headliners series of conversations, we get under the skin of PR and communications leaders around the world who have made PRovoke headlines recently, uncovering what they see as the greatest challenges and opportunities for the industry, where they find inspiration (and how they switch off), what they've learned about themselves, as well as the creative campaigns they love and the work they are most proud of.



In this week's Q&A, we speak to Jeremy Seow, the Asia-Pacific COO and head of client experience for Allison - the winner of PRovoke's Best Large Agency To Work For and Midsize Agency Of the Year in Asia-Pacific.





What are the greatest challenges and opportunities for the PR and communications industry over the next 12 months?



Artificial Intelligence (AI) is set to dominate the challenges and opportunities in the next 12 months. Many communications leaders are unprepared for the scale of change and must adopt tailored AI solutions, as one-size-fits-all won't work. Strategic leaders will push for custom AI tools to boost their teams' impact.

Communications will also become more data-driven, requiring a rethink of team structure and capabilities, leading to significant changes in communications teams.



What's the best PR campaign you've seen recently and why?



The Paris Olympics marked a milestone for inclusivity, with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) providing childcare spaces for breastfeeding athletes for the first time. Former Olympian Allyson Felix, who balanced motherhood and athletics, was critical in driving this change.

As a relatively new father, I was struck by the importance of supporting athletes in balancing parenting and careers. This initiative shows how personal stories can lead to a systemic change, benefiting broader communities.



What work from your team are you most proud of over the past year?



I'm proud of how Allison's APAC leadership has driven growth while fostering a culture that employees love. We've encouraged collaboration across markets and empowered everyone. This focus on growth and well-being earned Allison PRovoke's 'Regional Midsize Consultancy of the Year.'

The greatest reward, however, is being voted 'Best Large Consultancy to Work For', affirming our commitment to a supportive, growth-oriented environment where everyone feels valued.



What have you learned about yourself over the past couple of years?



The importance of resilience, adaptability, and empathetic leadership. The pandemic showed that we've come to the end of the road for rigid mindsets - flexibility in thought and action is essential to support teams. Secondly, continuous learning is still vital for professional growth and balancing work, family, and wellness, making us more well-rounded leaders and individuals.



How do you switch off and maintain wellness?



Music helps me disconnect and recharge. I enjoy all genres, from punk to funk and indie to rap, and I often share it with my family. This bonding helps me unwind and sparks creativity.

Spending time with my daughter is critical to my wellness. Putting away my phone and laptop strengthens our bond and refreshes me away from work.



What cultural source (eg book/podcast/movie/TV show/music artist) has provided creative inspiration for you lately?



I draw inspiration from music podcasts, especially those by George Stroumboulopoulos, Mark Hoppus, and Elton John.

For business, I listen to 'All-In' for tech and economics, Monocle on global affairs and entrepreneurship, and 'WSJ's The Future of Everything'. This mix keeps me creatively stimulated and sharpens my perspective on challenges.



If I wasn't working in PR/comms I would be...



...in the music industry, managing bands or running a label. Music is my passion, and its business side fascinates me. I would enjoy the strategy, promotion, and creativity in developing careers or creative work. Like marketing, it's about understanding the audience, storytelling, and navigating trends. Combining my love for music with its business side would be a dream career.