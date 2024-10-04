Jordan Denounces Israeli Settlers' Storming Of Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Oct. 4 (KUNA) -- Jordan condemned on Friday Israeli settlers' storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque and their provocative practices, including blowing the trumpet in violation of the sanctity and holiness of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In a press statement, Jordan's of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Spokesperson Ambassador Sufian Qudah stressed that Israel, the occupying power, must stop all ongoing violations and breaches of the historical and status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites.

He called for an end to the policy of imposing new facts on the ground in Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Sharif.

He affirmed that the holy compound, which covers a total area of 144 dunums, is a solely Muslim place of worship, and that the Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs Department, which affiliated to the Jordanian Awqaf Ministry, is the body with exclusive jurisdiction to manage all affairs of the compound and organize entry to it. (end)

