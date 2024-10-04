Global Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The nucleic acid isolation & purification market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.43 billion in 2023 to $5.99 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to genomic research advancements, emergence of molecular diagnostics, biotechnology industry growth, focus on infectious disease research, forensic applications.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The nucleic acid isolation & purification market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to research collaborations and funding, automation and high-throughput solutions, point-of-care testing demand, agricultural and food science applications, pharmaceutical drug development.

Growth Driver Of The Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market

Increasing adoption of automation in production operations is expected to propel the nucleic acid isolation and purification market. Automation is the use of technology such as robots to automate processes that would otherwise require manual involvement. Automation in nucleic acid separation and purification is critical for improving overall workflow and outcomes in a variety of applications including life sciences, diagnostics, sequencing, and genetic investigations.

Which Market Players Are Steering the Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Takara Bio Inc., Promega Corporation, New England Biolabs, Norgen Biotek Corporation, AutoGen Inc., MagGenome, Zymo Research, LGC Limited, Biogenuix, PCR Biosystems Inc., Abcam plc., PerkinElmer Inc., GE Healthcare, QIAGEN, Danaher Corporation, Bioline, Biotechrabbit, BioWORLD, Epicentre, Hamilton, Omega Bio-tek, Sigma-Aldrich, FavorGen Biotech Corp, TIANGEN Biotech Co Ltd.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market Overview?

Major companies operating in nucleic acid isolation and purification market ae developing innovative products such as nucleic acid extraction kit. Nucleic Acid Extraction Kits are those kits which are designed to isolate and purify nucleic acids, including DNA and RNA, from a variety of sources, including blood, cells, tissues, and others

How Is The Global Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Plasmid DNA Isolation and Purification, Total RNA Isolation and Purification, Circulating Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification, Genomic DNA Isolation and Purification, Messenger RNA Isolation and Purification, microRNA Isolation and Purification, PCR Cleanup, Other Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Types

2) By Method: Column-based Isolation and Purification, Magnetic Bead-based Isolation and Purification, Reagent-based Isolation and Purification, Other Isolation and Purification Methods

3) By Application: Diagnostics, Drug Discovery and Development, Personalized Medicine, Agriculture and Animal Research, Other Applications

4) By End-user: Academic and Research Institutions, Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnological, Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Applied Testing, Clinical Diagnostic Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market Definition

Nucleic acid isolation and purification refers to the process of separating DNA and/or RNA from proteins, membranes, and other cellular material. The primary objective is to disintegrate the cell envelope and remove as many lipids and proteins as possible to obtain pure DNA and/or RNA.

Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global nucleic acid isolation & purification market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on nucleic acid isolation & purification market size, nucleic acid isolation & purification market drivers and trends, nucleic acid isolation & purification market major players and nucleic acid isolation & purification market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

