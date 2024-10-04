UP News: Kanpur Couple Promises Age-Reversing Therapy Using 'Time Machine', Tricks Many To Pocket ₹35 Crore

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A fraud has come to light in the Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh where a couple has made ₹35 crore by duping hundreds of people on the pretext of turning the elderly into 25-year-olds with a therapy.

Rajeev Kumar Dubey and his wife Rashmi Dubey opened a therapy centre called Revival World in the Saket Nagar area of Kanpur. They claimed to provide "hyperbaric oxygen therapy" inside their "time machine" that could undo years of ageing within months.





According to police, the couple had introduced a pyramid scheme to lure new customers with the promise of handsome concessions and high returns in a short span of time. They also distributed pamphlets and put up hoardings claiming that the polluted air of Kanpur was causing people to age rapidly and their age-reversing "time machine" could transform 65-year-olds into 25-year-olds.

The Dubeys offered several packages ranging from ₹6,000 for 10 sessions to ₹90,000 for a three-year reward system.





The fraud came to light after one of the victims, Renu Singh, lodged a police complaint alleging that she was duped of ₹7 lakh by the couple.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankita Sharma said on Friday that a case has been registered against the couple under Section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on the complaint.

Renu Singh, in her complaint, expressed apprehension that the accused couple might have fled abroad after being exposed. The couple has gone into hiding.

During the investigation, it came to light that the couple duped several others and amassed more than ₹35 crore on the pretext of turning the elderly into 25-year-olds with their therapy, the DCP said.

Police are investigating the matter further and the machine used by the Dubeys at their therapy centre is being examined by experts.