CUK Hosts Interactive Session With Jamia Hamdard's Prof Khan

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Ganderbal- The Central University of Kashmir's Department of Convergent Journalism (DCJ) hosted an interactive session with Professor Farhat Basir Khan, a distinguished academician and professional from Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi.

Prof Khan, renowned for his contributions at AJK Mass Communication Research Centre, Jamia Millia Islamia, and now associated with Jamia Hamdard, delivered a compelling address on modern academic trends and the evolving dynamics of teaching. He underscored the pivotal role of in shaping contemporary academic and social landscapes and highlighted the importance of cultivating sensitivity in today's fast-paced world.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are two ways to increase sensitivity within oneself,” Prof. Khan remarked.“First, through introspection, which reintroduces inclusivity into our lives, and second, by understanding diversity and finding solutions to embrace it.” He also introduced the concept of“authentic imperfection” as a pathway to realizing one's potential across various life domains.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof Shahid Rasool, Dean of Academic Affairs and the School of Media Studies underscored the session's significance for student and scholar development. He encouraged participants to seize the opportunity to learn from a media expert of Prof. Khan's caliber.

Dr. Arif Nazir, Head of DCJ, welcomed Prof. Khan and praised his enduring contributions to the department.“He is truly a mentor of mentors,” Dr. Nazir said.“Prof. Khan was instrumental in establishing our department and has left a lasting impact on both faculty and students.”

Read Also CUK Announces Summer Vacation CUKashmir Organises Sensitisation Programme On Road Safety

The session concluded with a vote of thanks from Dr. Asif Khan, Senior Assistant Professor at DCJ. Dr. Khan also highlighted Prof. Khan's long-standing involvement with the department and the university, noting his service to various statutory bodies and the Board of Studies for DCJ.

In addition to the interactive session, Prof. Farhat Basir Khan also was also part of 12th Board of Management meeting of the Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMMRC) at the University of Kashmir.