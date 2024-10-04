Two Civilians Killed, One Injured In Russian Strikes On Kharkiv Region
Date
10/4/2024 3:11:00 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled several population centers in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region on Friday, killing two civilians and injuring another.
The Prosecutor General's Office announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
According to the investigation, at around 10:00 on Friday, October 4, the invaders hit the village of Iziumske with two guided aerial bombs. The enemy attack killed a 35-year-old employee of a local agricultural company.
At about 10:10, the Russian army dropped glide bombs on the village of Stepy, killing a 55-year-old man and damaging and destroying private homes.
At around 10:40, the enemy struck the village of Cherneshchyna with guided aerial bombs, damaging private homes.
At around 16:35, the Russians attacked the city of Kupiansk with an FPV drone, injuring a 37-year-old man and damaging his car.
Law enforcement officers have started pre-trial investigations into violations of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
MENAFN04102024000193011044ID1108747832
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.