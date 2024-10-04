Two Civilians Killed, One Injured In Russian Strikes On Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled several population centers in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region on Friday, killing two civilians and injuring another.

The Prosecutor General's Office announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

According to the investigation, at around 10:00 on Friday, October 4, the invaders hit the village of Iziumske with two guided aerial bombs. The enemy attack killed a 35-year-old employee of a local agricultural company.

At about 10:10, the Russian dropped glide bombs on the village of Stepy, killing a 55-year-old man and damaging and destroying private homes.

At around 10:40, the enemy struck the village of Cherneshchyna with guided aerial bombs, damaging private homes.

At around 16:35, the Russians attacked the city of Kupiansk with an FPV drone, injuring a 37-year-old man and damaging his car.

Law enforcement officers have started pre-trial investigations into violations of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).