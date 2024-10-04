Jr Women's National Hockey: Haryana, Odisha, U.P And Karnataka Win On Fifth Day

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, Oct 4 (IANS) State teams from Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka won their respective matches on the fifth day of the 14th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2024 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey here on Friday.

The first match of the day saw Hockey Haryana defeat Assam Hockey 11-0 in Pool C. The goalscorers for Hockey Haryana were Kajal (3'), Bhteri (7', 16'), Saavi (13', 15', 22'), Khasa Shashi (18', 28'), Sejal (27', 50'), and Mann Ritika (30').

Chhattisgarh Hockey beat Delhi Hockey 6-1 in a Pool D clash. Janvee Yadav (4', 33', 55'), Molisha Verma (44'), Yadav Sheetal (51') and Rukhamani (59') got on the scoresheet for Chhattisgarh Hockey. Meanwhile, Anshika (36') scored the only goal for Delhi Hockey.

In the third match of the day, the Hockey Association of Odisha registered a 3-0 victory against Hockey Bengal in Pool E. Tanuja Toppo (27') opened the account for the Hockey Association of Odisha from the penalty spot followed by goals from Captain Mundari Sumi (38') and Bahala Surekha (50').

Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Hockey Himachal 4-0 in their Pool H encounter. Patel Vandana (19', 27') began the scoring with a brace for Uttar Pradesh Hockey. Kumari Peetambari (34') and Khushi Rathour (58') also pitched in with a goal each.

In the last match of the day Hockey Karnataka defeated Hockey Gujarat 8-0 in Pool H. Meher Kaur Mehta (11'), Manasa Ms (19', 28'), Rakshitha J (40', 48'), captain Yamuna (51'), Chandana T.C (52') and Deekshitha D (56') scored to seal the win for Hockey Karnataka.