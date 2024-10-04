T-Mobile Pays It Forward With $50,000 To Mountain West-Area Nonprofits

(MENAFN- 3BL) BELLEVUE, Wash., October 4, 2024 /3BL/ - T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced donations totaling $50,000 to five nonprofit organizations in Idaho, southern Oregon and Utah that are making a difference in their communities. Canines with a Cause Utah , Faces of Hope Idaho , Idaho Humane Society , Kids Unlimited of Oregon and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho will each receive $10,000 to support their vital programs and initiatives.

T-Mobile employees in the Mountain West area chose the organizations as recipients of the Difference Maker Award - a quarterly recognition program the Un-carrier started in 2023 to recognize top-ranked employees in business performance areas across the company. As part of the initiative, employees presented checks to the charities and participated in a day of service.

Employees have provided funding to organizations across Colorado , California , Hawaii, Washington , Virginia , Puerto Rico and now, the latest recipients in the Mountain West. To date, the Difference Maker Award has given $300,000 to a total of 30 charities across the U.S.

“The Difference Maker Award, which since launching last year has strengthened communities all around America, is all about making investments in our customers and creating good in their world," said Jon Freier, President, T-Mobile Consumer Group. "It's a privilege to recognize and cheer on our Mountain West teammates for their stellar contributions while empowering them to make T-Mobile, their communities and these five organizations better.”

Here's a closer look at how each organization is making a difference.



Canines with a Cause : Pairs rescued dogs with military veterans living with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and/or Military Sexual Trauma (MST) to become psychiatric service or assistance dogs, providing training classes completely free of charge across Salt Lake City, Utah, northern Nevada and northern Idaho.

Faces of Hope : Provides a safety net of crisis services to men, women, and children experiencing domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, elder abuse, stalking or human trafficking across Boise and Meridian, Idaho.

Idaho Humane Society : As one of the largest and oldest animal welfare organization and veterinary charity in the state, IHS is on a mission to advocate for the welfare and responsible care of animals, protect them from neglect and cruelty, and promote humane education, awareness, and compassion.

Kids Unlimited of Oregon : This grassroots nonprofit supports children and families with integrated services that bridge school, afterschool and summer on a campus that provides education, afterschool programs, social-emotional supports, parent and family resources, early learning programs and community recreation, empowering children to learn, eat freshly prepared meals, play and dance, explore, dream and, ultimately, imagine their Unlimited futures across Southern Oregon. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho : On a mission to keep families close to their child during a time of medical need. They have enough worries attending to complicated medical needs of their child, maintaining their jobs, caring for other children or family members, and keeping up with medical expenses - RMHC of Idaho cares for families offering them a safe and secure place for healing filled with hope and comfort, so they can focus on their ill or injured child. Last year, RMHC of Idaho served over 1,800 families and utilized over 2,300 volunteers to help around the House and Family Room.

Learn more about previous Difference Maker Award recipients and their selected nonprofits here and here .

