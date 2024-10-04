Biomé Functional Aesthetics: Revolutionizing Clinical Care For Aging And Acne-Prone Skin

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Cheryl L. Morgan, FNP, ARNP, Founder and Clinical DirectorOVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Center for Intentional Health, Inc. , proudly announces the launch of Biomé Functional Aesthetics , a groundbreaking new service dedicated to the clinical care of aging and acne affected skin.This innovative approach blends the Functional Medicine model of care to whole health with Aesthetic Sciences, offering personalized therapeutic services that are highly patient-focused.Biomé Functional Aesthetics embodies the Functional Medicine philosophy, placing the patient at the center of individualized care and systems-based interventions aimed at achieving optimal health and balance.This method recognizes that all body systems must be functioning optimally for best outcomes and addresses the entire spectrum of health. This includes mental and physical condition, physiological processes of all pathways, nutrient absorption, efficient detoxification, stress management capacity and effective, integrative interventions that optimize collaboration of the bodies systems."We believe in combining elements of various fields, including conventional Western medicine, new methods backed by scientific research, and integrative medicine therapies," said Cheryl Morgan. "Our approach safely integrates peptide therapies, light/laser treatments, nutrient therapies, IV nutrition, lab studies, including genetic testing. We closely examine how environment, lifestyle, and genetics affect our health conditions."Developed at The Center for Intentional Health, Inc., Biomé Functional Aesthetics stands at the forefront of clinical care, providing a comprehensive and integrative approach to treating skin affected by aging and conditions such as acne, dermatitis and eczema. By individualizing client care and utilizing a blend of traditional and innovative therapies, this unique new service offers unparalleled results.Discover the transformative power of Biomé Functional Aesthetics and elevate your skincare regimen. For more information about Biomé Functional Aesthetics and its services, visit The Center For Intentional Health, Inc. Website.______________________________________About The Center for Intentional Health, Inc.The Center for Intentional Health, Inc., founded by Cheryl Morgan, is dedicated to providing high-quality, integrative healthcare solutions. With a focus on Functional Medicine and personalized care, the center aims to enhance the overall health and well-being of each patient through innovative and evidence-based practices.About Cheryl MorganCheryl Morgan offers a wealth of expertise through The Center for Intentional Health. She holds background certifications in Functional & Integrative Medicine, Advanced Clinical Peptide Optimization , Clinical Nutrition, Clinical Wound Management, Lymphology and Oncology Rehabilitation. Additional training includes Dermatology/Aesthetics, Cellular and Molecular Biology, Neurofeedback, IV Nutrition Therapy, Genetic Testing and Functional Neurology.Her extensive experience led to invitations to present at numerous international medical conferences, such as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO), ISL International Congresses, and the European Organization for Rare Diseases. This extensive background provides her with the insight and experience necessary to create innovative and effective products and protocols.________________________________________

