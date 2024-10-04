Typhoon In The Philippines Claims Five Lives

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- Typhoon Krathon has taken five lives in the north of the Philippines, declared the country's disasters' agency on Friday.

The agency said in a report that four of the fatalities were recorded in the region of Elocos, indicating that they had drowned in flash floods. A fifth person died due to power shock in Cagayan valley.

It estimated value of the losses caused by the freakish weather at USD 12.7 million. The agricultural sector alone suffered USD 5.3 million worth of losses.

The stormy weather brought torrential rain, caused floods and demolished properties, forcing hundreds of people to evict their houses and head to safer places. (end)

