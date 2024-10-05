Mumbai News: Massive Fire Destroys Warehouse, Efforts Underway To Control Blaze, Says Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A massive fire has engulfed a warehouse near Mumbai, completely destroying the V Logistics facility in Bhiwandi taluka, approximately 40 km from the city, NDTV reported.

The report said the fire broke out last night and continues to burn as efforts to control it are underway. This morning's visuals showed only the warehouse's structure remaining, with thick plumes of black smoke rising into the air.



Six fire engines from Bhiwandi, Kalyan, and Thane have been deployed to control the blaze, reported NDTV.

Further details awaited.

(With inputs from agencies)