Veg Thali Prices On The Rise! Check What Changed In The Last Month And By How Much

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Food prices take a central stage in our daily life while considering finances and our essential survival needs. Thus, it is important to look at food price trends witnessed in September 2024. As per the monthly report released by Crisil on Friday, the high vegetable prices pushed vegetarian thali costs up by around 11 percent year-on-year last month.

A plunge in chicken rates lowered non-vegetarian food plate rate by around 2 percent. Thus, estimated cost of a non-veg thali was reported to be around ₹59.3 while that of the veg variant was reported to be ₹31.3 in September, as per the report. "The veg thali cost rose due to increase in the prices of vegetables, which collectively account for 37% of the thali cost," latest Crisil report said.

How is the price of thali calculated?

Taking into account input prices prevailing in north, south, east and west India, the average cost of preparing a thali at home is calculated. The monthly Crisil reports reflects the changes and impact on the common man's expenditure. The data considers prevailing prices of several essential ingredients, including cereals, pulses, broilers, vegetables, spices, edible oil and cooking gas - all of which drive the change in the cost of the thali.





Crisil report

| Healthy Stomach: 5 foods to include in your diet for better digestion| Cheetos food coloring turns mice transparent

The rise in veg thali rates in September attributes to a surge in onion, potato and tomato prices that rose by 53%, 50% and 18% year-on-year, respectively. The market analytics firm pointed out to the supply chain shortage issue that led to a rise in onion and potato prices in the backdrop of heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra and hence lower output.