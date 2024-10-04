

Report Scope

This global report on Oryzenin analyzes the market based on product type, form and application. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.

Key Metrics



Historical Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Units: Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 20+

Oryzenin Market by Geographic Region



North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, The United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America) Rest of World (Middle East & Africa)

North America represents the largest market for Oryzenin, owing to a significant increase in the preference of plant-based proteins as compared to animal-based protein products. Due to a change in preferences of people's choices, a large number of manufacturers are entering into this market and R&D experts are also active with their initiatives under government incentives.

However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth for Oryzenin in the analysis period of 2024-2030. A large number of manufacturing houses are being set-up in countries, such as India and China due to extremely low cost of production, growing number of people with low lactose intolerance, encouragement for plant-based protein production and presence of good number of players.

Oryzenin Market by Type



Concentrates

Hydrolysates Isolates

Based on product type, Concentrates account for the largest share in the global Oryzenin market due to their cost-effectiveness, highly purified rice protein form, rich source of amino acids and an acceptable component for protein in food products. In addition, concentrated oryzenin is an organic, non-GMO and feasible protein source that conforms to the clean label drive in the food industry.

However, Oryzenin Isolates are anticipated to be the fastest growing type from the 2024-2030 period, owing to their concentration and purity that has attracted food manufacturers for optimum usage. Several products, such as protein powder, snacks, meat replacements, dairy alternatives and baked goods are all made using Oryzenin Isolates.

Oryzenin Market by Form



Dry Liquid

On the basis of form, Dry is largest as well as fastest growing segment in the global Oryzenin market during the analysis period. The key reasons include its usage in various applications such as sports & nutrition, easy & comfortable transportation of dry form and increasing number of people consuming plant based protein as a healthy option in this form.

Oryzenin Market by Application



Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy Alternatives

Food & Beverages

Meat Analogs & Extenders Sports & Energy Nutrition

Apart from being the largest, Food & Beverages is also expected to be the fastest growing application for Oryzenin worldwide. The major factors for the same include that the ingredient's use in food items can prevent sarcopenia, a musculoskeletal disease in which muscle mass, strength and performance are compromised significantly with growing age. Also, including Oryzenin in foods & beverages has been found to help a section of people suffering from Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Sports & Energy Nutrition is another fast growing application for Oryzenin, with the product's use in Meat Analogs & Extenders likely to record the slowest growth.

