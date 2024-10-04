Future Electronics Announces Digital Campaign Featuring New Signify Xitanium 320W Simpleset LED Drivers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

POINTE CLAIRE, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is announcing the new Signify Xitanium 320W SimpleSet LED Driver in a recently-launched digital campaign. This new driver is specially designed to operate LED solutions in outdoor applications.The SimpleSet series is designed for hard-wired integration into outdoor luminaires for the most rugged applications. Double the power and half the size, these LED drivers operate to specification under wide temperature and electrical ranges to ensure reliability. Featuring a 50,000+ hour lifetime, excellent thermal performance, 0-10V dimming (for UL Class 1 and Class 2 wiring) and more, this product range enables long life luminaire designs and allows for a wide range of ambient environments. Applications for the Xitanium 320W SimpleSet drivers include area lighting, roadway, parking garages, and floodlights.For more information, or to order the KYOCERA AVX 9169-000 Series, visitAbout Future ElectronicsFounded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit .

