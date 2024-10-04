Datamaran CEO Featured In SDG Interviews Series On CNBC Highlighting The Critical Role Of Technology In ESG Strategy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NY, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Datamaran, the market-leading software for ESG management, is proud to announce that its CEO and co-founder, Marjella Lecourt-Alma, has been featured in the SDG Interviews series, a documentary project launched today on CNBC that shows how companies are aligning with the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The new series showcases intimate conversations with 50 top global business leaders and innovators, exploring how companies integrate sustainability into their strategies to address global challenges such as climate change, poverty, and hunger.



Set against the backdrop of the UN General Assembly and COP 29 in Baku, SDG Interviews reveals the private sector's pivotal role in driving sustainable development, promoting environmental stewardship, advancing social equity, and supporting economic growth. The series offers audiences a glimpse into the future of responsible business practices and the transformative power of the SDGs.



In her interview with Paul Beban filmed during Climate Week NYC, Marjella Lecourt-Alma discussed the vital role technology plays in enabling businesses to effectively embed ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) into their organizations. She explained how technology-driven solutions, such as Datamaran, help companies identify and prioritize the most critical ESG issues through a dual-impact lens, ensuring a data-backed, evidence-based approach to corporate governance.



In Marjella's words,“It's about making the right choices, having the evidence to do so, and having the confidence to translate that into practical strategies [...] that make your business successful and of course do no harm to the world around you.”



Marjella also addressed the growing narrative that "ESG is dead," reinforcing why now, more than ever, a focused and rigorous approach to ESG strategy is essential for long-term business success. As companies face increasing regulatory pressures and stakeholder demands for transparency, technology solutions that provide real-time data insights are integral to navigating the complex and dynamic sustainability landscape.



Datamaran clients Ellen Jackowski, CSO and EVP at Mastercard, and Chris Librie, Senior Director, ESG at Applied Materials, are also featured in the interview, explaining how their businesses have successfully embraced technology to develop and execute on their ESG goals and strategies.



Click the link to watch Marjella's interview on CNBC: #datamaran-journey-to-sustainable-future



About Datamaran



Datamaran empowers business leaders to confidently navigate the ever-changing ESG landscape with evidence-backed and AI-powered governance and workflow tools that enable them to focus on what matters most.



As the market leader in Smart ESG software, the world's most trusted brands, such as Bridgestone, Dell, Kraft Heinz, and PepsiCo, use Datamaran to identify and prioritize issues material to their operations, deepen their teams' ESG knowledge, monitor risks and opportunities in real-time, and own their ESG strategy in-house.





