American Egg Board CEO Joins Provoke Global Panel

(MENAFN- PRovoke) WASHINGTON, DC-Emily Metz, president and CEO of the American Egg Board, will be among the featured speakers at PRovokeGlobal , our annual global summit, which takes place once again in Washington, DC, at the end of the month.



The American Egg Board is one of the premier commodity agricultural bodies in the country, and Metz directs strategy and oversees national programs spanning consumer marketing and PR; CPG and foodservice engagement and R&D; and nutrition research and communications; and exports to drive demand for U.S. eggs and egg products domestically and abroad.



She will be speaking on a panel sponsored by Ketchum, and focused on“The Future of Comms.” The panel will be moderated by Ketchum's global CEO Mike Doyle and will feature other prominent communicators, including Kathy Baird, chief communications officer, The Washington Post; Carlisle Campbell, head of corporate communications, Capital One; and Megan Doern, head of external communications, Deloitte.



The discussion will examine the impact of technological advancements on audience behaviors and the ways brands can actively keep pace with change, from modernizing the concept of the“newsroom” to preparing for reputational opportunities and risk posed by generative AI.



Metz is a professional communicator, marketer and strategist who has built her career around a passion for agriculture in roles supporting U.S. dairy, beef, pork and poultry farmers. An attorney specializing in food and drug law, she has held communications, marketing and advocacy positions at the USDA, the Animal Agriculture Alliance, National Milk Producers Federation and, most recently, at the world's largest animal genetics company, Genus Plc.



She joins high-profile speakers such as Axios founder Mike Allen and former RNC chair Michael Steele at what promises to be a wide-ranging and provocative Summit focusing on a wide range of the challenges and opportunities facing the public relations profession around the world.



Tickets for the Summit-as well as the Entrepreneurs' Forum and SABRE Awards gala that precede it-are available now .

