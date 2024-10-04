Ukraine To Purchase 12 Additional CAESAR Howitzers From France
Date
10/4/2024 6:09:47 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine will purchase 12 CAESAR artillery systems from the French branch of the Franco-German KNDS defense consortium.
This was announced by French Minister of armed forces Sébastien Lecornu on social media platform X , as reported by Ukrinform.
"During the industrial forum organized in Kyiv, KNDS_France signed a contract to supply 12 CAESAR howitzers, which will be financed by Ukraine," Lecornu noted.
He believes that increasing the production capacity of the French defense industry will help support Ukraine.
Read also: Austin
and Umerov discussed situation
in Ukraine
and need
for weapons
Additionally, as reported by Ukrinform, the Franco-German defense consortium KNDS has opened a subsidiary in Kyiv, which will handle the technical maintenance and repair of its systems, including Leopard tanks, CAESAR artillery systems, PzH 2000 howitzers, and Gepard anti-aircraft tanks.
MENAFN04102024000193011044ID1108746317
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.