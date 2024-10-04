Ukraine To Purchase 12 Additional CAESAR Howitzers From France

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine will purchase 12 CAESAR artillery systems from the French branch of the Franco-German KNDS defense consortium.

This was announced by French of Sébastien Lecornu on social X , as reported by Ukrinform.

"During the industrial forum organized in Kyiv, KNDS_France signed a contract to 12 CAESAR howitzers, which will be financed by Ukraine," Lecornu noted.

He believes that increasing the production capacity of the French defense will help support Ukraine.

Additionally, as reported by Ukrinform, the Franco-German defense consortium KNDS has opened a subsidiary in Kyiv, which will handle the technical maintenance and repair of its systems, including Leopard tanks, CAESAR artillery systems, PzH 2000 howitzers, and Gepard anti-aircraft tanks.