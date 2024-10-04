Azerbaijan's Vision For A Fair Global Energy Transition Shared At G20 Meeting
Date
10/4/2024 5:10:01 AM
Akbar Novruz
Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov spoke at the "Ministers for
Clean energy and Innovations" meeting in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil,
during the country's G20 presidency, Azernews
reports, citing the Ministry of Energy.
Highlighting Brazil's crucial role in promoting a rapid shift to
clean energy through the G20 and COP platforms, Minister Shahbazov
detailed Azerbaijan's vision for achieving a global energy
transition based on justice and equality.
He emphasized that Azerbaijan, as the host of COP29, aims to
deliver an energy transition that benefits all countries, striving
for a balanced outcome through solidarity. "Azerbaijan seeks to act
as a bridge between developed and developing nations, increasing
climate finance, and supporting new initiatives that eliminate
barriers to the energy transition," Shahbazov stated.
The minister also spoke about Azerbaijan's "Green Energy Zones
and Corridors Promise," which links demand and supply centers for
long-distance energy transfer, facilitating zero-emission "green
energy spaces" in areas rich in renewable resources. These efforts
are tied to creating various transmission infrastructures to reduce
costs and enhance energy connectivity.
Azerbaijan's progress in integrating 2 GW
renewable energy plants into the national grid, more than doubling
its clean energy capacity, along with plans to export 5
GW of energy by 2030, underscores the country's commitment
to the "Global Energy Storage and Networks" initiative. Shahbazov
added, "We propose boosting the global energy storage potential by
sixfold to 1,500 gigawatts by 2030 and improving
over 80 million kilometers of electricity grids by 2040."
He also highlighted Azerbaijan's ambitious hydrogen projects,
framing it as a key part of the country's transformative energy
agenda. "Azerbaijan is determined to transform into a 'green
energy' nation and lead the global energy transition," Shahbazov
concluded.
