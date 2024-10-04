Azerbaijan's Vision For A Fair Global Energy Transition Shared At G20 Meeting

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Energy Parviz Shahbazov spoke at the "Ministers for Clean and Innovations" meeting in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil, during the country's G20 presidency, Azernews reports, citing the of Energy.

Highlighting Brazil's crucial role in promoting a rapid shift to clean energy through the G20 and COP platforms, Minister Shahbazov detailed Azerbaijan's vision for achieving a global energy transition based on justice and equality.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan, as the host of COP29, aims to deliver an energy transition that benefits all countries, striving for a balanced outcome through solidarity. "Azerbaijan seeks to act as a bridge between developed and developing nations, increasing climate finance, and supporting new initiatives that eliminate barriers to the energy transition," Shahbazov stated.

The minister also spoke about Azerbaijan's "Green Energy Zones and Corridors Promise," which links demand and supply centers for long-distance energy transfer, facilitating zero-emission "green energy spaces" in areas rich in renewable resources. These efforts are tied to creating various transmission infrastructures to reduce costs and enhance energy connectivity.

Azerbaijan's progress in integrating 2 GW renewable energy plants into the national grid, more than doubling its clean energy capacity, along with plans to export 5 GW of energy by 2030, underscores the country's commitment to the "Global Energy Storage and Networks" initiative. Shahbazov added, "We propose boosting the global energy storage potential by sixfold to 1,500 gigawatts by 2030 and improving over 80 million kilometers of electricity grids by 2040."

He also highlighted Azerbaijan's ambitious hydrogen projects, framing it as a key part of the country's transformative energy agenda. "Azerbaijan is determined to transform into a 'green energy' nation and lead the global energy transition," Shahbazov concluded.