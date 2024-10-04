Shilpa Shetty: Women Should Be Associated With Strength And Power

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Shilpa Shetty has said that women are often associated with sacrifice instead they should be linked with strength and power.

Shilpa will be seen as a guest on the singing based reality show“Sa Re Ga Ma Pa”, which has Sachin-Jigar, Sachet Parampara and Guru Randhwa as the mentors, and Vipul Roy and Salman Ali as the hosts this time around.

Along with Shilpa, actors Rajkummar Rao and Tripti Dimri for the Navaratri special Grand Premiere episode. The top 12 contestants will be seen putting their best foot forward to wow the guests.

Contestant Riya Bhattacharya's special gesture towards her mother moves Shilpa when she did her mother's aarti to seek blessings before her performance.

Shilpa said,“Usually when we talk about women it is often associated with sacrifices, but I believe that- Ek Naari ko Himmat aur Taakat se associate karna chahiye. Whatever you have done today, Riya is so proud of you (her mother). And honestly, I even feel very proud when I hear about such stories.”

The actress revealed that she even worships her mother.

“Whatever I am today, wherever I have reached in life, it is only because of her support, and that is why I understand this emotion. A mother is always the strongest pillar in your life, a pillar that will always support you unconditionally. I am so happy to see this beautiful bond here today.”

“Sa Re Ga Ma Pa” airs on Zee TV.

Talking about Shilpa, the actress recently gave a glimpse of her perfect darbar for Goddess Durga on the occasion of Navratri.

On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a reel of the decorations at her house in Mumbai. The actress also cooked delicious prasad as offering to the Goddess.

She wrote in the caption,“Jai Mata Di. May this Navratri bring strength, positivity and endless blessings to you and your loved ones. Love and light #HappyNavratri #JaiMataDi #Gratitude #Blessed #ShubhNavratri”.