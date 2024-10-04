Omaha H2O Announces New Location In Gretna, NE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GRETNA, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Omaha H2O is excited to announce its new location at 11075 S 204th St., Ste. 2, Gretna, NE 68028. This positions the company to better serve its growing customer base across the Omaha metro area. With its expanded space, Omaha H2O will continue to offer top-quality services, including home water filter systems, water purifiers, and water softeners, to residents and businesses.The new facility in Gretna allows Omaha H2O to streamline its operations, ensuring even faster response times and improved service for clients throughout the region. Specializing in high-performance water solutions, the company remains committed to providing cutting-edge products such as home water filter systems in Omaha, NE, ensuring customers can access clean, safe water for everyday use.In addition to water filtration systems, Omaha H2O provides top-tier water purifiers in Omaha, NE, helping customers eliminate harmful contaminants from their drinking water. The team can recommend and install the best water purification systems to suit each client's unique needs, whether addressing chlorine, sediment, or other impurities.Water softeners are another critical service that Omaha H2O continues to offer from its new location. Hard water is a common issue in the region, and Omaha H2O's water softeners are designed to protect plumbing, improve appliance efficiency, and enhance the overall quality of water for residential and commercial clients. This relocation marks another step forward for Omaha H2O's mission to provide exceptional water treatment solutions across the Omaha area.For more information about their services or new location, visit the Omaha H2O website or call 402-983-6085.About Omaha H2O: Omaha H2O is a leading provider of water treatment solutions, offering everything from home water filtration systems to water softeners and purifiers. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction, the company serves residential and commercial clients across the Omaha metro area.Company: Omaha H2OAddress: 11075 S 204th St., Ste. 2,City: GretnaState: NEZip Code: 68028Telephone: 402-983-6085

