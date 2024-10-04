Alia Bhatt, Sharvari-Starrer ‘Alpha’ To Release On Christmas 2025

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming spy film“Alpha” starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari have finally revealed the release date. The movie will hit the screens on Christmas – December 25, 2025.

The banner Yash Raj Films took to Instagram, where they made the announcement along with a poster carrying the release date.

The poster was captioned:“On Christmas 2025, #ALPHA will rise! Get ready for an action-packed holiday... 25th Dec, 2025. @aliaabhatt | @sharvari @shivrawail | #YRFSpyUniverse”

In the film, directed by Shiv Rawail, Alia and Sharvari both play super agents.

In September it was reported that the two actresses were prepping hard for their next physically challenging schedule of“Alpha” in Mumbai.

A source had back then said:“The most dangerous, physically taxing schedule of Alpha awaits for Alia and Sharvari.”

The source shared that a heavily secured set has been put up for the schedule, which will take place for 15 days.

“A heavily guarded set has been put up in Mumbai and the two will need to be in the best physical fitness to be able to pull off the massive stunts that have been planned for the two.”

According to the source Alia and Sharvari will be seen doing a lot of action in the film.

“Alia has put in months of training for this demanding film. A video that was uploaded by her trainer a few days back showed how she is getting stronger by the day for Alpha. The reason why Alia is pushing her body so much now is because of this schedule,” the source said.