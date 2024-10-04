Israeli Strikes On Lebanon Kill 1,974, Injure 9,384: Health Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Beirut, Oct 4 (IANS) Lebanese Firas Abiad reported that a total of 1,974 people have been killed, including 127 children and 261 women, and 9,384 others wounded in Lebanon since the onset of the Hezbollah-Israeli conflict in October last year.

Abiad on Thursday confirmed Israeli raids have damaged dozens of medical centres, resulting in the deaths of 97 medical and emergency personnel.

He noted that many hospitals were directly targeted, exacerbating the strain on Lebanon's health system, which is already under tremendous pressure from multiple crises, Xinhua news agency reported.

The minister also dismissed Israeli allegations regarding the presence of weapons in hospitals, stressing that these accusations are baseless.

Since September 23, the Israeli army has been conducting intensive airstrikes on Lebanon in a dangerous escalation with Hezbollah.

Since October 8, 2023, Hezbollah and the Israeli army have been exchanging fire across the Lebanese-Israeli border amid fears of a broader conflict as the war between Hamas and Israel continues in the Gaza Strip.