Earthquake Today: Tremors Of Magnitude 3.6 Jolt Manipur's Ukhrul

Earthquake Today: Tremors Of Magnitude 3.6 Jolt Manipur's Ukhrul


10/3/2024 10:16:58 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Earthquake today: Tremors on magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale were felt in Manipur's Ukhrul on Friday.

"EQ of M: 3.6, On: 04/10/2024 07:02:23 IST, Lat: 25.04 N, Long: 94.20 E, Depth: 30 Km, Location: Ukhrul, Manipur," National Center of Seismology said in a post on X.

(This is a developing story)

Live Mint

