VAO Announces The Use Of AI In Supply Chain Order Management

Gagan Bhasin, Founder & CEO, VAO.

Transactional Document Processing Workflow

Procurement Status Tracking Workflow

Under the Leadership of CEO Gagan Bhasin, VAO Launches a Comprehensive Suite to Transform Enterprise Operations

- Gagan BhasinSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VAO, a leader in AI-driven order management solutions, is revolutionizing complex chain handling for enterprises. Led by CEO and founder, Gagan Bhasin, the company is rolling out a powerful new set of tools that cut through myriad processes and improve productivity while helping manufacturers and wholesalers."Supply chains are the backbone of enterprise operations, especially in B2B industries, yet many organizations rely on outdated, manual processes that hinder efficiency and growth," said Gagan Bhasin. "At VAO, we are committed to transforming these operations by leveraging AI to automate and optimize order management workflows."INTRODUCING COMPREHENSIVE AI-POWERED SUPPLY-CHAIN SOLUTIONSVAO today announced the availability of its AI-powered, full-suite solutions targeting critical order management and supply chain operation challenges:Trade (Transaction) Document Processing:An end-to-end solution designed to process all types of inbound transaction documents from partner communities, such as purchase orders and invoices. It is completely independent of source, format, and language, enabling it to seamlessly handle documents from any channel-including fax, EDI, email, and sales portals-and in any format like PDF, Excel, HTML, etc.-Sales Order AutomationA solution that extracts, checks, and verifies the readily available data from incoming purchase orders to align it with master data and business rules for updating the systems instantly.-Vendor Invoice ManagementSimplifies and automates the 3-way matching process (purchase order, goods receipt note, invoices being matched), thereby reducing errors, ensuring compliance with vendors, and accelerating the payment cycle.-Procurement Status TrackingProvides real-time tracking of purchase orders, automating updates from suppliers and carriers, predicting status based on historical data, and enhancing visibility to optimize decision-making throughout the procurement process.These solutions are specifically engineered to integrate seamlessly with existing enterprise systems such as ERP and EDI platforms through API calls. This allows businesses to centralize and automate their data in real time without the need to overhaul their existing infrastructure.AI DEFINING THE FUTURE OF ENTERPRISE OPERATIONSAs AI continues to evolve, the role it plays in enterprise operations has never been more important. VAO is leading the way in this evolution, offering a suite of technologies that not only automate tasks but also provide predictive analytics. This enables organizations to predict supply chain breakdowns, minimize lead times, and adjust rapidly to market variability.INNOVATING AROUND THE RULES OF SUPPLY CHAINArtificial Intelligence is already integrated into supply chain operations and hence, AI-powered technology no longer seems like science fiction but is a reality that B2B sectors need to embrace these days. VAO breaks the rules and brings advanced AI technologies to large-scale enterprises.According to industry analysts such as Gartner, companies that implement AI in their supply chains realize powerful benefits, including annual revenue gains and better visibility of the complete value chain. Users of AI solutions are among early adopters and have unique ROI stories in both operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.About VAOVAO is a high-growth software company providing next-generation AI order management solutions for product manufacturers and wholesalers. The company speeds up and automates the cumbersome digital touchpoints necessary to increase overall supply chain productivity. Founded by industry veteran Gagan Bhasin, VAO has processed over 1 million orders. Their solutions connect businesses with vendors, logistics service providers, and customers, unlocking the true benefits of supply chain digitization.VAO's customers benefit from advanced automation, real-time visibility, and predictive analytics that drive touchless supply chain processes and lead to dramatic operational efficiencies. VAO accelerates business growth and adapts to market shifts through digital transformation-without requiring significant modifications to its current infrastructure.For more information, visit

