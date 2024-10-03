Traffic Cones For Less Signs Deal To Bring Premium Valet, Traffic, And Parking Lot Safety Products To Avendra Partners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Avendra OES Brand Alliance Image

Marriott Branded Cones For Avendra

Marriott Branded Valet Podiums From Traffic Cones For Less

WBENC certified company becomes latest Avendra partner, providing a entire new category to Avendra's offerings

- Melissa Schechter CEOPOMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OES Global Inc., a WBENC-certified leader in B2B solutions focusing on protecting people and property, is proud to announce its latest deal with Avendra, North America's leading hospitality procurement services provider. Through this exciting new agreement, OES Global's Traffic Cones For Less division will offer valet parking, traffic, and parking lot safety products, along with entryscaping solutions, to Avendra's network of over 16,500 customer locations.This partnership marks a significant expansion in OES Global's ability to bring top-tier valet parking products as well as pedestrian and traffic safety products to the hospitality sector. By partnering with Avendra, OES Global's Traffic Cones For Less and SD2K Valet divisions can now deliver innovative and customizable safety solutions across a wide range of industries, including hotels, resorts, event venues, casinos, and many more. The products available under this agreement will not only ensure that Avendra's partners operate in a safe environment but will also allow them to enhance their brand presentation through customizable products.For the First Time, Premium Valet Products from SD2K Valet are Available to Avendra PartnersThis contract introduces the availability of best-in-class valet products from OES Global's SD2K Valet division, offering Avendra partners a full suite of valet parking solutions. This is the first time Avendra's network will have access to SD2K Valet's premium products, which include valet podiums, valet black traffic cones, parking lot signage, and pedestrian safety devices. Each product is designed to be customizable, giving Avendra partners the ability to align safety solutions with their brand aesthetics through Pantone color matching, logo applications, and other branding options.Driving Excellence in Traffic and Parking Lot SafetyTraffic Cones For Less, a division of OES Global, has built its reputation as a leader in B2B safety products, specializing in traffic and pedestrian safety solutions. Through this agreement with Avendra, Traffic Cones For Less will supply a comprehensive range of safety products such as traffic cones, vertical sign panels, delineators, and other critical tools designed to improve traffic flow, enhance pedestrian safety, and elevate parking lot management for Avendra's diverse clientele.The inclusion of customizable valet and signage products is a game-changer for Avendra partners, who can now access not only high-quality valet podiums and key boxes but also products that reflect their unique brand identities. Whether a hotel is looking to reinforce its brand colors in its valet areas or a large event venue needs to ensure safe and efficient pedestrian traffic flow, Traffic Cones For Less has the right solutions tailored to meet these specific needs.Entryscaping Solutions to Elevate the Guest ExperienceIn addition to valet and traffic safety products, OES Global's Traffic Cones For Less division will also be offering entryscaping products to Avendra's network of partners. Entryscaping is a crucial aspect of maintaining an appealing and functional entrance for both guests and staff. These products include traffic cones, vertical sign panels, wayfinding signage, and pedestrian barriers, all of which can be customized to reflect the aesthetic of a venue or business while ensuring the highest safety standards.By creating an organized, aesthetically pleasing entry experience, Avendra's partners can improve guest satisfaction while enhancing the overall perception of their business. Whether for daily operations or special events, these entryscaping products ensure smooth traffic flow, clear wayfinding, and a professional appearance that aligns with the brand's image.Quotes from LeadershipMelissa Schechter, CEO of OES Global Inc., expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership:“We are excited to collaborate with Avendra and offer their clients high-quality, customizable valet and traffic safety solutions. With this partnership, Traffic Cones For Less and SD2K Valet will continue to lead the way in delivering value-driven solutions that combine aesthetic appeal with the highest quality standards.”She further highlighted the significance of this agreement for the hospitality sector, emphasizing that Avendra partners now have access to products that not only enhance branding but also elevate their initial guest experience. "Our entryscaping and valet solutions ensure that businesses can make a lasting first impression with guests, which is critical in the hospitality industry," Schechter added.About OES Global Inc.OES Global Inc. is a portfolio of B2B e-commerce brands focused on providing top-quality products that protect people and property. The company's brands, including Traffic Cones For Less, Hydration Depot, SD2K Valet, and Absorbents For Less, offer innovative, value-driven solutions across a variety of industries, including hospitality, construction, aviation, and more.With a mission to protect both people and property, OES Global Inc. and its divisions are committed to delivering products that ensure best in class products while offering customization options to fit any business's branding needs. From traffic cones to valet podiums and pedestrian safety equipment, OES Global's focus is on high-quality products, innovative solutions, and excellent customer service.About Traffic Cones For LessTraffic Cones For Less, a division of OES Global, is a leading supplier of traffic safety products. Known for its high-quality traffic cones, delineators, and vertical sign panels, the company provides customizable solutions for businesses of all sizes across the United States. Traffic Cones For Less takes pride in offering manufacturer-direct pricing and branding options to meet the unique needs of each customer, ensuring safety and enhancing operational efficiency.About SD2K ValetSD2K Valet, another division of OES Global, specializes in valet parking products that are considered the standard in the industry. SD2K Valet provides valet podiums and umbrellas, key boxes, vertical sign panels, and other valet-specific products designed to optimize parking operations. Customization options such as logo branding and color matching are available, allowing businesses to align their valet areas with their overall brand image.About AvendraAvendra is North America's leading hospitality procurement services provider, serving more than 16,500 customer locations across various industries. Avendra offers procurement and supply chain management solutions tailored to its clients' needs, helping them save costs, improve operational performance, and deliver a superior guest experience. Headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, Avendra's expansive network of partners includes hotels, resorts, event venues, and casinos.

Jennifer Davenport

OES Global Inc

+1 954-440-1055

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.