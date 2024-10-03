'Worse Than Some Govt College Hostels': ₹45,000 Rent For 1-BHK In 'Chawl' In Mumbai's Matunga Sparks Amusement

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As soaring rents in the metropolitans pose grave concern for the working class, a social post now-going has highlighted the spiraling rental in Mumbai.

Once just a humble abode, a 1 BHK in a chawl is now being marketed as an "old vibe" home in the Matunga East area of the capital. The house features a small living room, bedroom, and kitchen, along with a staircase that leads to a loft for additional storage.

But wait till you hear the rent!

According to a social media user who shared the viral post, the asking price of this rental 1 BHK in a chawl in Matunga is a whopping ₹45,000.

Chawls represent a unique form of housing in Mumbai, traditionally serving as homes for working-class families.

"They are renting out an old chawl room for ₹45,000 and are calling it 'old school' or 'old vibes'. Capitalism has commodified poverty to the next level," read the user's post.

This exuberant ask has reignited debate about the cost of living in Mumbai .

“45k for a common toilet shared by 200 others? Errr” a user commented.

Another suggested that the chawl looks worse that some government college hostels.“This looks worse than some govt college Hostels tbh.”

However, one user said the ₹45K rent is actually cheap considering the area.“Matunga ke hisab se to sasta hi h!”

“Toilet attached hai ya common,” asked a user.

Another internet user said the scenario of rental properties is the same in every metro city,“It's same scene in every metros in India. The capitalist looting the middle class.”

Flagging a similar concern, another social media user, who originally hails from Jaipur, had shared an unusual sight from a luxury 2 BHK apartment located in the upscale Pali Hill neighbourhood in Mumbai.

In the video, he showed the 2BHK apartment, which cost a jaw-dropping rent of ₹1.35 lakh per month, along with a security deposit of ₹4 lakh. The washing machine was installed directly above the apartment toilet.

“Only in Mumbai can you front-load your washing machine while top-loading your commode. At an affordable price of 1.35L per month!” he had written in the post.