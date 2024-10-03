Any Peace Plans For Ukraine Must Be Based On Territorial Integrity - Ukraine At OSCE

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Any initiatives and plans for achieving peace in Ukraine must be based on restoring its territorial integrity, otherwise Russia and its dictator-led allies will only be emboldened to go for more acts of aggression.

That's according to a statement by Ukraine's Delegation to the OSCE, read out by the mission adviser, Dmytro Hryniv, at the regular meeting of the Permanent Council in Vienna on Thursday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Any ideas and plans regarding the restoration of peace for Ukraine must be based on the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity. Otherwise, Russia and its allies, such as North Korea and Iran, will be inspired to further challenge the credibility of existing security arrangements. This will mean a less secure world for everyone, including for those trying to feed the crocodile today," Hryniv said.

He emphasized that all recent Russian air attacks on civilian targets and infrastructure in Ukraine " speak volumes that a future peace will only be credible if the Russian regime is denied the ability to advance on the battlefield, making any new major offensive impossible for Moscow".

"And to keep Russia's weapons at bay, Ukraine's Victory Plan must be implemented. This will be the cheapest price to be paid for peace. This means providing Ukraine with strong and consistent military support, lifting all restrictions on attacking legitimate military targets in Russia, increasing pressure on Russia through diplomacy and sanctions, holding the Russian leadership to account, and fully integrating Ukraine into the Euro-Atlantic security architecture," Hryniv said.

According to the delegate, this will help implement the Peace Formula of the President of Ukraine "as the only path to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace, rather than freezing and postponing a wider war".

The diplomat also spoke about the latest Russian attacks on Ukraine and its war crimes. In particular, the diplomats of the OSCE countries were informed that the General Prosecutor's Office in Ukraine has launched an investigation into the purported execution of 16 Ukrainian defenders, which may be the most mass execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russia since the invasion.

As reported, last week President Volodymyr Zelensky presented Ukraine's Victory Plan to U.S. President Joe Biden and presidential nominees Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.