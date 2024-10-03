UAE: Air Arabia Resumes Non-Stop Flights From Ras Al Khaimah To Jeddah

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) UAE airline Air Arabia on Thursday announced the resumption of its non-stop flights between Ras Al Khaimah and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Starting on December 15, the service will operate three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays providing with greater convenience and flexibility to between the two cities.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, commented, "We are pleased to resume our non-stop flights from Ras Al Khaimah to Jeddah, a key destination in Saudi Arabia. The three weekly flights to Jeddah reinforce Air Arabia's commitment to expanding its operations from Ras Al Khaimah and supporting the emirate's tourism and trade. We look forward to the first flight as we continue to offer our customers with value-driven and convenient travel options".

Air Arabia's current network from Ras Al Khaimah offers passengers direct connections to major cities including Cairo, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Calicut, alongside the recently announced route to Moscow.

