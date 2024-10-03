Marketing Agency Lounge Lizard Expands Footprint With New Las Vegas Location

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lounge Lizard Logo

Marketing Agency Lounge Lizard Opens New Office in Las Vegas

Elevating Digital Marketing for the Entertainment Industry

LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lounge Lizard Worldwide LLC, a leading digital marketing agency , is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its latest location in Las Vegas, Nevada. Known for its cutting-edge strategies and innovative solutions, Lounge Lizard's expansion into the entertainment capital of the world marks a significant milestone in the company's continued growth.The new Las Vegas office will serve local businesses with a comprehensive suite of marketing services, including SEO, PPC, and social media management. This expansion allows Lounge Lizard to bring its decades of expertise directly to the entertainment industry. It has already built a reputation for success with prominent clients like Circa Resort & Casino and other major casinos across the strip."Our experience with Circa and other high-profile Las Vegas venues has shown us just how vital it is for businesses here to have a digital presence that matches the city's high-energy, fast-paced environment," says Ken Braun, Co-owner of Lounge Lizard. "Our team is excited to help more companies in this dynamic market attract and engage customers online like never before."Lounge Lizard's approach to digital marketing is tailored to meet the specific needs of the Las Vegas market, where industries thrive on innovation and brand differentiation.The agency's services include:Web Design and Development: High-converting, visually stunning websites that enhance user experience and engagement.Search Engine Optimization (SEO): Cutting-edge strategies to ensure businesses rank high in search results, driving organic traffic.Branding: Crafting memorable brand identities that resonate with audiences.Social Media Management: Developing and managing campaigns that grow audience engagement and visibility.Las Vegas is renowned for its entertainment, and Lounge Lizard has already proven its ability to deliver results in this competitive space. With expertise in working alongside casinos and entertainment venues, the company's local team is poised to transform the digital presence of any business in town.For more information, visit: las-vegas-nv-website-design-and-digital-marketing-company/###About Lounge Lizard:Founded by industry leaders Ken Braun and Sharon Sexton Braun, Lounge Lizard is a family-owned digital marketing agency celebrating its 25th year in business. Headquartered in Long Island, NY, with offices in New York City, Washington D.C., Nashville, Charleston, Los Angeles, Richmond, and Miami, our award-winning firm excels in branding, web design, and results-driven digital marketing, earning accolades for our innovative strategies and tangible results. We foster long-term partnerships with our clients, creating impactful 360° digital experiences that propel their success in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

Ken Braun

Lounge Lizard Worldwide Inc

+1 888-444-0110 ext. 102

email us here

