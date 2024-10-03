West Bengal Cabinet Approves 660-Megawatt Supercritical Power Plant At Sagardighi

(MENAFN- KNN India) West Bengal, Oct 3 (KNN) In a significant move to bolster its infrastructure, the West Bengal Cabinet has approved the establishment of a 660-megawatt supercritical electricity at Sagardighi in the Murshidabad district.

This development marks a milestone as it will be the first supercritical power plant in eastern India. Equipped with the latest machinery and technology, the plant is anticipated to be operational by March of next year, which is expected to enhance the state's power generation capacity substantially.

The Cabinet's decision comes as part of a broader strategy to modernize West Bengal's energy sector. Alongside the Sagardighi project, the Cabinet has greenlit proposals for five additional power plants, including a substantial 1600-megawatt facility, which will be developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The specific location for the 1600 MW plant will be determined by the private company involved, with the state government pledging to coordinate efforts to facilitate this initiative.

Currently, West Bengal operates several power plants, including those at Sagardighi, Bakreshwar, Kolaghat, and Durgapur. The introduction of the new supercritical plant is expected to optimise efficiency and reduce emissions, aligning with national goals for sustainable energy production.

This project reflects the state government's commitment to meeting the growing energy demands while also addressing environmental concerns.

In addition to the power projects, the Cabinet has made a notable decision regarding land use in the region. It has authorised the conversion of 32.43 acres of long-term settlement land and 40.17 acres of old vested land belonging to Shyam Shell and Power Limited in Jamuaria into freehold status.

This land will be allocated for a new steel and power plant project, further diversifying the state's industrial landscape and contributing to economic growth.

While these developments signal progress in energy and industrial capacity, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also emphasized the urgent need to address the ongoing flood crisis affecting many regions of West Bengal.

With significant areas inundated due to water released from Bihar dams, the Chief Minister has instructed her Cabinet colleagues to prioritize relief efforts. The state government is actively working to ensure timely and effective measures are implemented in North Bengal to alleviate the impact of the floods.

As West Bengal positions itself for a robust energy future, the focus remains on balancing growth with disaster management, highlighting the state's multifaceted approach to governance and development.

