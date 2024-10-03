HORNBLOWER GROUP NAMES MICHELLE MASON CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Hornblower Group today announced the appointment of Michelle Mason as its new Chief People Officer. Joining Hornblower Group's executive team and reporting to CEO Mike Flaskey, Mason brings more than 25 years of experience in HR and strategic consulting services for international corporations.

In her capacity as Chief People Officer, Mason will oversee the global human resources strategy to support Hornblower's 5,000-plus employees worldwide. Her key areas of focus include recruitment and retention, compensation and benefits planning, and labor relations. Mason will also play a pivotal role in shaping and evolving workplace culture, overseeing training and development programs; employee engagement; and diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

"With her proven track record of driving organizational excellence and fostering talent, I'm thrilled that Michelle will be leading our HR and people initiatives as our company continues to evolve," said Flaskey. "Our mission is to create amazing experiences for our guests, and that begins with creating an amazing experience for our Crew. Michelle's appointment underscores our commitment to further enhancing our employee experience."

Prior to joining Hornblower Group, Mason's decades-long career with Procter & Gamble took her all over the world working across multiple brands, businesses, and regions. More recently, Michelle's work with Kinetic Consulting led to several extended engagements and executive CHRO appointments. Her specialty in relationship building and her record of delivering results has made her a trusted advisor and leader.

"I'm incredibly excited to have this opportunity to join Hornblower Group and bring my passion for HR and talent development to the team," Mason said. "I have seen firsthand the passion and drive Hornblower employees have, including many individuals who have had long and illustrious careers at the company. I look forward to continuing to work with this talented team as we foster a vibrant and inclusive organizational culture."

Mason holds a bachelor's degree in design and environmental analysis and a master's degree in industrial and labor relations from Cornell University.

About Hornblower Group

Hornblower Group is a global leader in experiences and transportation. Spanning a 100-year history, Hornblower Group's portfolio of international offerings includes water-based experiences (dining and sightseeing cruises), land-based experiences (walking tours and food tours) and ferry and transportation services. City Experiences , Hornblower Group's premier experience division, offers land- and water-based experiences as well as ferry and transportation services. Hornblower Marine , a subsidiary of Hornblower Group, provides vessel outhaul and maintenance services at Bridgeport Boatworks in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Additionally, Anchor Operating System, LLC, a subsidiary of Hornblower Group and independent entity, provides reservation, ticketing, and website integration services for clients in the transportation, tourism, and entertainment industries. Today, Hornblower Group's global portfolio covers a dozen countries and territories, over 50 U.S. cities and serves more than 20 million guests annually. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Hornblower Group's additional corporate offices reside in Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; London, United Kingdom; New York, New York; Dublin, Ireland; and across Ontario, Canada. Majority ownership of Hornblower is with funds managed by investment firm Strategic Value Partners (SVP). For more information, visit hornblowercorp .

