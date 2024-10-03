Bhaichung Bhutia's Academy Signs Up With Southampton FC To Develop Football At Grassroots Level

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) The Bhaichung Bhutia (BBFS) has signed a strategic partnership, aimed at developing the grassroots coaching system in the country, with one of the English Premier League's (EPL) oldest sides Southampton Football Club (SFC).

As part of the agreement signed between the two sides, BBFS will be the International Academy Partner (IAP) of The Saints, which will enable them to get priority access to the renowned SFC Academy Performance Plan, including coaching philosophy, tactics, strategy and curricula from the Under-6 to Under-16 levels, besides exclusive access to the other online coaching resources.

The agreement also envisions building player experiences through programmes like staff visits, customised camps and tournaments in England as well as in India.

The Saints' academy has produced world-class talents like Gareth Bale, Theo Walcott, Alan Shearer, James Ward-Prowse, Luke Shaw, Adam Lallana, Matthew Le Tissier and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain so far.

The announcement was made in the presence of Bhaichung Bhutia, Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier, Director of Southampton Football Academy, Andy Martino, Football Development Manager Programs of Southampton FC, Tom Grevatt and Co-Founder and CEO of Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools, Kishore Taid.

With the signing of this partnership, Southampton FC's coaching philosophy and best practices in youth development can now be integrated into the training programs at BBFS, ensuring that aspiring Indian footballers and coaches are equipped with the skills and mindset necessary to succeed in the world's most popular sport.

The partnership emphasizes educating coaches at the grassroots level. This will be a key focus of the partnership to create a steady pipeline of world-class coaches in the country. Currently, BBFS trains over 2000 coaches annually free of cost. The Saints will work closely with BBFS to implement their comprehensive coaching curriculum which will be tailored to the needs of Indian coaches, combining European football techniques with local dynamics.

The Indian partners will also get to use Southampton's extensive digital resource library. Online properties like“The Boot Room”-online discussions and“Grow Your Game Hub” with regular coaching content will also now be available to BBFS.

Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia welcomed the partnership and said it gels with BBFS' aim of developing the sport at the grassroots level.

“At BBFS, we have always targeted the grassroots and have been quite successful in doing so and this partnership will help us keep up with that target. Southampton is a football club that has all the key ingredients- history, tradition, passion, pride, fighting spirit, style of play, rivalry and success," said Bhutia.

"With our reach and pathways now secure, the partnership with Southampton will ensure that we plug the gaps existing better, and deliver better players for the national team and also realise some of our own ambitions. This partnership is a significant step towards raising the standard of football coaching and player development in India. We are committed to nurturing the next generation of Indian footballers, and this collaboration brings us closer to our vision of producing global football stars,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the club, Southampton FC legend Matt Le Tissier said this partnership is an exciting development for Indian football.

"The coaches from Southampton will impart their knowledge to the coaches here which they can impart to players at the grassroots level and as the kids grow up they carry the standard with them. And hopefully, carry it to the ISL... It's difficult to say as there are great midfielders in the Premier League but if I had to pick one then I'll say Kevin De Bruyne is the best when he's fit and firing."

"At Southampton, we've always prided ourselves on nurturing young talent and helping them reach their full potential. Bringing this philosophy to India, a country with such passion and untapped potential, is a fantastic opportunity. I believe this collaboration will pave the way for many young Indian footballers to achieve their dreams and make a mark on the global stage," he said.

Andy Martino, Manager of Football Development Programs of Southampton FC, said they want to spread the Southampton Way in India.

"The only way to do that is to strengthen the coaching ecosystem at the grassroots because that is where players are made or broken. We can see that the next phase of growth will involve building players with better technique, control, stamina, strength and decision-making. These are things that can only happen at the grassroots level," he said.

Martino said that with the advent of the Indian Super League (ISL), many renowned foreign coaches and players coming to the country, awareness of modern methods of playing football is no longer alien to Indian players and coaches.